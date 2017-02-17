Hulk Hogan leads tributes to George 'The Animal' Steele
Hulk Hogan has led tributes to George 'The Animal' Steele, who died at the age of 79 yesterday . The 63-year-old wrestler said he was "grateful" to have known the late WWE star, who passed away from kidney failure shortly after entering hospice care.
