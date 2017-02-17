Hulk Hogan leads tributes to George '...

Hulk Hogan leads tributes to George 'The Animal' Steele

Hulk Hogan has led tributes to George 'The Animal' Steele, who died at the age of 79 yesterday . The 63-year-old wrestler said he was "grateful" to have known the late WWE star, who passed away from kidney failure shortly after entering hospice care.

