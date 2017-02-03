How radical tattoos helped her fight ...

How radical tattoos helped her fight breast cancer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Bernadette McLaughlin's world turned upside-down on April 16, 1990, when a visit to the doctor revealed a surprising breast cancer diagnosis. "I was only 36 years old, and I was single," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter: Everything Said About Trump's "Mus... 42 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 5 hr Any 248
AMA Classifies "Trump Depression Disorder" as a... 6 hr woz75 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr Iyah 7,107
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 8 hr Anastasia_D 4,734
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) 9 hr Jhon 167
News Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga. 9 hr Bojack the beastm... 7
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 15 hr kirton 142
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC