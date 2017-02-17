House GOP hails health plan that Demo...

House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call inadequate

There are 1 comment on the WIS-TV Columbia story from 23 hrs ago, titled House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call inadequate.

Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers. Democrats see a road to ruin for millions who'd face lost coverage and higher medical expenses, particularly the poor.

Pessimistic1

“Watching the world go by.....”

Since: Jan 17

181

Location hidden
#1 22 hrs ago
Any national health plan ought to also have a "pandemic" component providing automatic coverage to ALL Americans in case of any bioterrorism (or chemical attack). Sooner or later, terrorists are gonna figure out it doesn't take a genius to grow bugs, and chemicals are available at any Wally World.
