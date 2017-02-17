House GOP hails health plan that Democrats call inadequate
Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers. Democrats see a road to ruin for millions who'd face lost coverage and higher medical expenses, particularly the poor.
Any national health plan ought to also have a "pandemic" component providing automatic coverage to ALL Americans in case of any bioterrorism (or chemical attack). Sooner or later, terrorists are gonna figure out it doesn't take a genius to grow bugs, and chemicals are available at any Wally World.
