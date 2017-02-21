Hill GOP asks governors to save Obama...

Hill GOP asks governors to save Obamacare repeal

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Congressional Republicans struggling over how to repeal Obamacare are stuck on a key problem: what to do with the millions of people in 31 states covered under the dramatic expansion of Medicaid the law enabled. So they have privately turned to a handful of governors to help resolve the issue -- including Wisconsin's Scott Walker and Ohio's John Kasich, according to several sources involved in the talks.

Chicago, IL

