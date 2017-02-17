Hey fellas, depression can strike new dads, too
Depression in and just after pregnancy is most often associated with moms-to-be, but a new study shows expectant dads can have similar symptoms. Expectant and new fathers who are in poor health or have high levels of stress are at increased risk for depression, the New Zealand research showed.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
