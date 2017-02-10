Groups call on NY lawmakers to increase anti-smoking funding
Anti-smoking advocates are encouraging New York state to increase funding for programs that help smokers quit and discourage young people from picking up the habit. Groups including the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, the American cancer Society and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids say the state spends far less on tobacco control than is recommended by federal authorities.
