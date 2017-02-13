Group targets beer stores near Native...

Group targets beer stores near Native American reservation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A faith ministry in Nebraska has started a fundraising campaign to buy out four stores that sell millions of cans of beer each year in a tiny village next to a South Dakota Indian reservation plagued by alcoholism. The Lakota Hope street ministry in Whiteclay is looking to raise at least $6.3 million to close the stores, which are only about 200 yards from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bottom 2 hr kirton 5
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 4 hr Christsharian Law 7
News Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market size and... 6 hr Derese 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 7 hr Postive 7,122
News Ban tobacco use by minors (Jun '09) 7 hr Zygote 36
News Donna Deegan: Why the name change? (Dec '07) 7 hr Janie 59
Don't drink the Water! 8 hr Bella 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun kirton 146
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC