Group holds Jeep parade to support boy battling cancer
Nine-year-old Beckett Wyatt has stage four Ewings Sarcoma and has been in and out of hospitals since June of last year. They will be meeting at Chesterfield Towne Center at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike at 3 p.m. From there, the group will convoy past Beckett's house on Woolridge Road in an attempt to lift his spirits.
