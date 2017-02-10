Grammys 44 mins ago 6:58 p.m.Emotional first Grammy win for Rory Feek
The country-bluegrass singer took home best roots gospel album Sunday for Hymns That Are Important To Us, his last album with late wife Joey of musical duo Joey + Rory. Joey died last year at age 40 after a nearly two-year battle with cervical cancer, leaving behind three young children.
