George H.W. and Barbara Bush make first appearance since hospitalization at Super Bowl
Former president and first lady George H. W. Bush made their first appearance since being hospitalized with serious medical conditions several weeks ago to toss the coin before Super Bowl LI. WATCH: Former President George H.W. Bush assists with the coin toss at #SuperBowl LI alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush.
