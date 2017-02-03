George H.W. and Barbara Bush make fir...

George H.W. and Barbara Bush make first appearance since hospitalization at Super Bowl

13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Former president and first lady George H. W. Bush made their first appearance since being hospitalized with serious medical conditions several weeks ago to toss the coin before Super Bowl LI. WATCH: Former President George H.W. Bush assists with the coin toss at #SuperBowl LI alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Chicago, IL

