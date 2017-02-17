'Full Measure': Vaccine policy new
President Donald Trump breathed new life into an old controversy when he recently suggested he might form an independent scientific commission to investigate vaccine safety . He discussed that possibility with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy was in Washington, D.C. this week pressing forward with his own vaccine safety efforts and was joined by other advocates, including Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro.
