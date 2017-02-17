'Full Measure': Vaccine policy new

'Full Measure': Vaccine policy new

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSET-TV Lynchburg

President Donald Trump breathed new life into an old controversy when he recently suggested he might form an independent scientific commission to investigate vaccine safety . He discussed that possibility with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy was in Washington, D.C. this week pressing forward with his own vaccine safety efforts and was joined by other advocates, including Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 26 min 062516momma 384
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 50 min Unknown 7,134
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign 2 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News House Republicans tout healthcare plan, Democra... 3 hr inbred Genius 5
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 4 hr Waco1910 26
News Islamic leaders ask for student concessions dur... 4 hr islam _ enemy num... 1
Males With One Testicle (Mar '16) 5 hr TOm 5
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 17 Healthy 555 Eddie 147
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC