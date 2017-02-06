'Full Measure': Running the risk new
Since Viagra was first approved to treat impotence in 1998, tens of millions of men have taken erectile dysfunction drugs, including Cialis and Levitra. In 2015 alone, Pfizer reported $1.2 billion in revenue from Viagra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 min
|Starberry
|7,110
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|1 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Undocumented Immigrants Often Face Tough Health...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|kirton
|3
|Penis size
|3 hr
|kirton
|2
|Bedwetting basics
|5 hr
|kirton
|27
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Nha Trang Vietnam
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC