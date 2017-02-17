Flu deaths on the rise in Idaho; offi...

Flu deaths on the rise in Idaho; officials urge vaccination

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Flu deaths are on the rise in Idaho, and state health officials are warning residents to get vaccinated and take other precautions against influenza. Idaho's state flu surveillance coordinator, Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, says so far this season 47 flu-related deaths have been reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help with chronic pain 18 min relax 2
Online Medication. no script needed 58 min pain man 1
News ADHD Linked To Brain Size 1 hr Humanspirit 1
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 1 hr PrinceTy224 21
News New weight-loss drug may be available soon (Sep '06) 1 hr relax 10
sex 8 hr Grnldy90 3
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr BBAR 7,133
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri Healthy 555 Eddie 147
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC