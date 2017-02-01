Even a little exercise can help with arthritis, study says
Just a little physical activity seems to go a long way toward helping older adults with arthritis remain able to do daily tasks, a new study finds. Older adults with arthritis-related joint pain and stiffness need to keep moving to remain functionally independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|2 hr
|Horacio
|114
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|2 hr
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Best Pharmacy To Purchase Generics Best Place T...
|2 hr
|Alex
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|kirton
|140
|Ontario children and youth with ADHD often pres...
|6 hr
|NAMI is pharma
|2
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|7 hr
|yup
|4
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|7 hr
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Curious
|7,103
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC