Errington Cheese row continues as pro...

Errington Cheese row continues as produce goes back on sale

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

An artisan cheesemaker embroiled in a row with food safety authorities has placed his produce back on sale for the first time since a ban was imposed last year. But the action prompted watchdog Food Standards Scotland to yesterday warn the products made by Errington Cheese were still banned and the decision by a council to allow it to be sold was "premature".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia 36 min Philadelphia is t... 5
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 3 hr Terry 4,735
News A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare 4 hr Sandra 22
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Rep. Price as hea... 5 hr Captain Yesterday 15
News Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv... 6 hr community organizer 5
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 8 hr kirton 146
News Talk looks at history of autism 8 hr Bill 4
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Feb 9 Lopez1109 7,118
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC