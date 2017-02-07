Employers worry GOP Obamacare overhaul could harm coverage
Through years of acrimony over Obamacare coverage for the poor and other individuals lacking health policies, one kind of insurance has remained steady, widespread and relatively affordable. Employer-sponsored medical plans still cover more Americans than any other type, typically with greater benefits and lower out-of-pocket expense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|3 min
|kirton
|22
|Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Scabi...
|1 hr
|journey2noScabies
|2
|does anyone have a premature ejaculation fetish (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|mkonak292
|8
|The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke...
|1 hr
|Drilling for the ...
|4
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|Dentures4life
|13
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|sex
|4 hr
|kirton
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Starberry
|7,110
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC