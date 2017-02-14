Eight ways a healthy lifestyle can improve your finances
This time of year everyone is thinking about getting healthy but have you ever thought about improving your financial fitness Surprisingly, making a few small changes to your lifestyle will not only make your bank balance healthier, you might live a bit longer to spend it too! Plus, you get the added incentive of literally earning money by keeping your New Year's resolution. A healthy lifestyle can help to reduce the cost of life insurance and protection policies such as income protection, critical illness and health insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midulster Today.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former heroin addict shares message of hope wit...
|1 hr
|anicol2k17
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|1 hr
|Wondering
|12
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Raj
|65
|Bedwetting basics
|5 hr
|sissyprissybaby
|54
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|8 hr
|Imprtnrd
|11
|Worried I pschologically shut down in front of ...
|13 hr
|danny1989
|1
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Pessimistic1
|252
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|Lulbabe
|7,123
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC