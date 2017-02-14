Eight ways a healthy lifestyle can improve your finances

This time of year everyone is thinking about getting healthy but have you ever thought about improving your financial fitness Surprisingly, making a few small changes to your lifestyle will not only make your bank balance healthier, you might live a bit longer to spend it too! Plus, you get the added incentive of literally earning money by keeping your New Year's resolution. A healthy lifestyle can help to reduce the cost of life insurance and protection policies such as income protection, critical illness and health insurance.

