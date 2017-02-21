Draft GOP health care bill revamps Ob...

Draft GOP health care bill revamps Obama's health care law

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A draft Republican bill replacing President Barack Obama's health care law would end its Medicaid expansion, scrap fines on people not buying insurance and eliminate taxes on the medical industry and higher earners. Instead, it would create tax credits worth up to $4,000, allow bigger contributions to personal health savings accounts and impose a new levy on health coverage some employees get at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 2 hr Human 120
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 4 hr Wow 40
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 17 hr Ashley 7,139
News Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ... Fri T-BOS 2
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) Fri Chicago Chiropractor 646
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) Fri Tonya 7
News Ottawa wants to ban smoking in apartments or co... Fri Wow 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 20 Sandra 148
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC