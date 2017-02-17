Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smo...

Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smoking in tobacco country

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A medical doctor in the Kentucky Senate is leading the effort to restrict smoking in a state that leads the country in smoking rates. Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado has pushed several statewide workplace smoking bans only to fail in a state where the cultural and economic heft of tobacco has maintained its grip on public policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton experiencing higher than average rabies ... 24 min Vet 1
News ADHD Linked To Brain Size 2 hr Yep 2
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 2 hr Solarman 25
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr tina anne 124
help with chronic pain 19 hr relax 2
Online Medication. no script needed 20 hr pain man 1
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 20 hr PrinceTy224 21
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat BBAR 7,133
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 17 Healthy 555 Eddie 147
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC