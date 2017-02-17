Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smoking in tobacco country
A medical doctor in the Kentucky Senate is leading the effort to restrict smoking in a state that leads the country in smoking rates. Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado has pushed several statewide workplace smoking bans only to fail in a state where the cultural and economic heft of tobacco has maintained its grip on public policy.
