Democrats, GOP spar over Medicaid ref...

Democrats, GOP spar over Medicaid reform at govs' meeting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Tensions emerged Saturday between Democratic and Republican U.S. governors over a GOP-led proposal for a major overhaul to Medicaid, with Democrats saying the changes would take away people's health coverage to finance tax cuts for the wealthy. GOP governors intend to present Congress with a plan that they say would give states more flexibility to administer health coverage for poorer residents while protecting states from absorbing the costs of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 10 min 098765dmh 7,140
News Smoking causes wrinkles 1 hr Say What 4
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 1 hr Say What 48
News Smoking - should be banned in NHS buildings and... 1 hr Say What 2
News Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ... 1 hr T-BOS 8
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... 2 hr Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News The vaccine-autism controversy continues 2 hr Doctor Inflicted ... 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 20 Sandra 148
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC