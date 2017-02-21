Death of woman who was sent home from ARH emergency room prompts questions
Fraser Health officials are looking into another case in which an Abbotsford Regional Hospital patient died within days of being sent home from the emergency department. Mary Louis Murphy was brought to hospital the evening of Jan. 30 complaining of excruciating chest pains.
