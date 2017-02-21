Cuomo proposes $25 million reduction ...

Cuomo proposes $25 million reduction in programs to fight cancer, diabetes, more

Read more: The Post-Standard

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a $25 million reduction to programs that fight cancer, diabetes and other public health challenges -- a move intended to eliminate inefficiencies that is being fought by some lawmakers and health advocates who oppose the cuts. Critics worry the cutbacks in Cuomo's $152 billion budget proposal represent a reversal for a Democratic governor who last year made cancer screenings a key issue after his longtime companion, celebrity chef Sandra Lee, successfully overcame breast cancer.

Chicago, IL

