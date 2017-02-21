Cuomo proposes $25 million reduction in programs to fight cancer, diabetes, more
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a $25 million reduction to programs that fight cancer, diabetes and other public health challenges -- a move intended to eliminate inefficiencies that is being fought by some lawmakers and health advocates who oppose the cuts. Critics worry the cutbacks in Cuomo's $152 billion budget proposal represent a reversal for a Democratic governor who last year made cancer screenings a key issue after his longtime companion, celebrity chef Sandra Lee, successfully overcame breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|45 min
|AWARENESS
|1
|Scientists pinpoint blood sugar-Alzheimer's - t...
|51 min
|Gut Flora
|1
|ADHD Linked To Brain Size
|54 min
|Autism USA
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|29
|help with chronic pain
|2 hr
|Rza225
|3
|Fair White Injectable Glutathione
|13 hr
|lynda
|1
|Collagen Drink For Beautiful Skin
|13 hr
|marielle
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|625743bls
|7,137
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|Tue
|eliza
|4,738
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Tue
|Allemanmom
|263
|
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Sandra
|148
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC