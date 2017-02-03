County News: Couple ask for help to w...

County News: Couple ask for help to wed after terminal cancer diagnosis

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

A couple are appealing for help funding their wedding, after a shock cancer diagnosis gave the husband-to-be just 12 months to live. Sue Taylor and Okkie Nel, from Tangmere, Chichester, were hoping to get married one day with Okkie in remission from colon cancer but secondary tumours were found in August last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 5 hr A Hillary Deport... 115
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 5 hr Horacio 118
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 9 hr Donald duck Von T... 38
Males With One Testicle (Mar '16) 9 hr kirton 4
i need an abortionist near metro manila (Feb '11) 13 hr Keje 50
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 21 hr Deadeye243 644
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 23 hr jessica19 7,109
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sat kirton 144
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,590,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC