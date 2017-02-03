County News: Couple ask for help to wed after terminal cancer diagnosis
A couple are appealing for help funding their wedding, after a shock cancer diagnosis gave the husband-to-be just 12 months to live. Sue Taylor and Okkie Nel, from Tangmere, Chichester, were hoping to get married one day with Okkie in remission from colon cancer but secondary tumours were found in August last year.
