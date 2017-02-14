Costly Parkinson's treatment to be co...

Costly Parkinson's treatment to be covered for 'small group' of British Columbians

A small number of British Columbians suffering from Parkinson's disease will soon be able to try the costly medication Duodopa, with fees covered by the province, as long as they have no other option of treatment. In a statement released Tuesday, Health Minister Terry Lake said he's been in discussion with Parkinson Society British Columbia and the Pacific Parkinson's Research Centre about the high cost of the drug and its effectiveness.

