Colorado GOP launches campaign against insurance exchange
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act who are also opponents of Colorado's GOP-led plan to undo Colorado's state-run insurance exchange gather for a rally organized by the national Save My Care Bus Tour, on the state Capitol steps in Denver, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A bill being heard in the Senate Finance Committee would abolish the state-run health insurance exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|6 min
|Well Well
|2
|A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare
|1 hr
|Retribution
|9
|Guide to Treating Acne Scars and Skin Damage (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|momof2cute
|6
|The A1C Blood Sugar Test May Be Less Accurate I...
|5 hr
|science is racist...
|1
|E-Cigarettes Much Less Toxic Than Smoking: Study
|5 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|5 hr
|Say What
|2
|Osteoporosis: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Trea...
|6 hr
|swadeshdana
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Starberry
|7,110
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 4
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC