Cigarette tax proposal targets smokin...

Cigarette tax proposal targets smoking while raising revenue

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Health advocates and some lawmakers hope that raising Indiana's cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack will help tamp down the state's smoking rate, which is among the highest in the nation. Public health officials say the increase is a proactive approach toward reducing the smoking rate - more than 20 percent of Indiana adults smoke - and would serve as a deterrent for young people to even begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08) 52 min Nha Trang Vietnam 5
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 2 hr Believer 382
News Bedwetting basics 2 hr Stevewet 26
News Holiday hell: mosquito bites made my breast rot (Jun '13) 3 hr Boobian Phartologer 29
Massage in Al khobar and Dammam (Dec '14) 6 hr Ahmed 5
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 8 hr A Scientist 645
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 15 hr A Hillary Deport... 115
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat jessica19 7,109
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sat kirton 144
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC