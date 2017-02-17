Children of alcoholic parents calling...

Children of alcoholic parents calling helpline to hear bedtime stories

Children as young as five are ringing a helpline to hear bedtime stories because their alcoholic parents are too intoxicated to put them to bed. Some of the youngsters call the counsellors at the National Association for Children of Alcoholics so regularly their favourite story books are kept by the phones.

