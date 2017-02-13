Charity concerned women not being offered drug to reduce risk of breast cancer
A "worrying" number of family doctors are not offering at-risk patients a preventative breast cancer drug, a charity has said. The comments from Breast Cancer Now come as a new study found that only half of GPs were aware that the drug tamoxifen could be used to reduce the risk of breast cancer.
