Carol McGiffin: I'll return to Loose Women if certain panellists go

Presenter Carol McGiffin has said that she would be willing to return to Loose Women, but only if "certain panellists" were removed. Her comment came in response to a question on Twitter as she thanked fans for their messages of support during a difficult time for her family.

