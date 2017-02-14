Cannabis industry opposes call for plain packaging and bans on advertising
Cam Battley, Executive Vice President of Aurora is pictured at his companies penthouse office in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. A task force appointed by the federal government recommended it require plain packaging and a limit to advertising similar to the restrictions on tobacco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|19 min
|mikebank
|5
|Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv...
|51 min
|URSELA
|6
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|55 min
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|jlo
|125
|Bedwetting basics
|4 hr
|Wet bed
|50
|bottom
|8 hr
|kirton
|5
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|13 hr
|Postive
|7,122
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC