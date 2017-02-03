Cancer in women rising six times fast...

Cancer in women rising six times faster than in men

Obesity is partly to blame for cancer in women rising six times faster than cancer in men, figures published by Cancer Research UK show Cancer in women is rising six times faster than cancer in men, with obesity partly to blame, new figures show. Data published by Cancer Research UK shows that unhealthy lifestyles are contributing to a rise in cancer cases among both sexes, but women are bearing the brunt of the increase.

