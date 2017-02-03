Cancer in women rising six times faster than in men
Obesity is partly to blame for cancer in women rising six times faster than cancer in men, figures published by Cancer Research UK show Cancer in women is rising six times faster than cancer in men, with obesity partly to blame, new figures show. Data published by Cancer Research UK shows that unhealthy lifestyles are contributing to a rise in cancer cases among both sexes, but women are bearing the brunt of the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AMA Classifies "Trump Depression Disorder" as a...
|53 min
|woz75
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Iyah
|7,107
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Anastasia_D
|4,734
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Jhon
|167
|Beat The Winter Blues In Blue Ridge, Ga.
|3 hr
|Bojack the beastm...
|7
|Cuomo offers to help Iranian infant who can't g...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|9
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|kirton
|142
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC