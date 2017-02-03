Businesses braced for 'National Sicki...

Businesses braced for 'National Sickie Day'

The first Monday in February has traditionally seen the highest number of UK employees absent from work through sickness, the charity says. And the 2017 figure is expected to be higher than previous years, thanks to National Sickie Day falling on the first weekend after 'Dry January', and following the first post-Christmas pay day, Super Bowl Sunday, and the start of the Six Nations, according to a spokesperson for St John Ambulance.

