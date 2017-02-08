Blood test might make Parkinson's diagnosis easier, study says

A new blood test may be as accurate as a test requiring a painful spinal tap for differentiating Parkinson's disease from similar disorders, according to a study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder that can cause tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, trouble balancing, problems walking and difficulty coordinating movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.