Blood test might make Parkinson's diagnosis easier, study says

A new blood test may be as accurate as a test requiring a painful spinal tap for differentiating Parkinson's disease from similar disorders, according to a study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder that can cause tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, trouble balancing, problems walking and difficulty coordinating movement.

