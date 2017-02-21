Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostat...

Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: Take Time This Black...

There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: Take Time This Black.... In it, Daily Times reports that:

Prostate cancer. Most men know about it, but for black men, just knowing isn't enough.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prostate Masseur

Matawan, NJ

#1 9 hrs ago
Bend over BMs. Just like in the planter's bedroom.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
T-BOS

Panama City, FL

#2 2 hrs ago
It seems these days that black men are at a greater risk for just about all kinds of diseases, when compared to their non-black counterparts. It becomes more apparent that their immune systems must be on the decline.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 2 hr Human 88
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 5 hr Chicago Chiropractor 646
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 5 hr ThomasA 33
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) 7 hr Tonya 7
News Ottawa wants to ban smoking in apartments or co... 7 hr Wow 2
News Smoking causes wrinkles 7 hr Wow 2
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 9 hr BrittanyS 4,740
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Thu Alexisb16 7,138
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 20 Sandra 148
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC