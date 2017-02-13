Bird flu concerns lead to restrictions at farm in Suffolk
Restrictions have been put in place around a farm in Suffolk amid concerns over a new outbreak of bird flu, the Government has said. Lab tests have confirmed avian flu strain H5N8, which has been circulating in wild bird populations and caused a number of outbreaks in the UK, but it is not yet clear whether the disease is "highly pathogenic" - deadly to birds - or not.
