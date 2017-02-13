Bill Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer

Bill Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer

Late last week reports began to surface that Kansas State Wildcats head football coach Bill Snyder was receiving treatment for an "unknown health issue." We now know the health issue as Snyder released a statement this morning announcing he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

