Alzheimer's disease fueled by gut bacteria, new study finds

There are 1 comment on the WSOCTV story from 11 hrs ago, titled Alzheimer's disease fueled by gut bacteria, new study finds. In it, WSOCTV reports that:

Researchers studied both healthy mice and those with Alzheimer's disease. They placed both gut bacteria from healthy and diseased mice into rodents with no bacteria.

SUPPORTS WAKEFIELD et al

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
Wakefield might have found this if the General Medical Council had let him. Instead it protected MMR makers from scrutiny.
