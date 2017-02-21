Adopted kids see long-lasting effects of Romanian orphanages
Romanian children adopted from overcrowded orphanages in the 1990s were more likely to suffer psychological problems as adults compared to other children taken in by British families, according to a decades-long study. Doctors say the findings suggest there is a critical window when young brains develop that may determine someone's future mental health, and that some problems might not be fixable later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair White Injectable Glutathione
|11 hr
|lynda
|1
|Collagen Drink For Beautiful Skin
|11 hr
|marielle
|1
|BeauOxiwhite Vitamin Supplement
|11 hr
|victoria
|1
|Instant Whitening Treatment
|11 hr
|zia
|1
|Best Antiperspirant Deodorant in Asia
|11 hr
|Quinzy
|1
|Body Lotion for Skin Whitening
|11 hr
|Dianne
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|625743bls
|7,137
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Tue
|Allemanmom
|263
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Sandra
|148
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC