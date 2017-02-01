5-month-old baby dies of starvation several days after parentsa overdose deaths
A 5-month-old Pennsylvania baby died of starvation and dehydration after her parents died from drug overdoses and she was left home by herself for several days. Autopsy reports show that 27-year-old Jason Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro died from acute fentanyl overdoses around Dec. 15, according to WJAC .
