368,000 New Obamacare Customers Enroll Through Covered California
Officials at the Covered California health insurance exchange say just over 368,000 new people signed up for coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Figures released Monday show that new sign-ups are down in the first enrollment period since President Donald Trump was elected with a pledge to repeal Obamacare.
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philip Morris Int'l CEO: Tobacco not hard to quit (May '11)
|8 hr
|wikiooz
|19
|Inoculate vaccination commission from fake science
|12 hr
|Lies and Vaccines
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|12 hr
|Dog Slaves
|4
|Adopt Us for Feb. 5
|12 hr
|GOOD CAT DEAD CAT
|1
|Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer...
|12 hr
|Vaccines and Cancer
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Starberry
|7,110
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|15 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|kirton
|144
