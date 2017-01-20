Would you stick needles in your baby ...

Would you stick needles in your baby to stop it crying?

The study shows applying the traditional Chinese treatment, in which thin needles are inserted into certain sites on the body, twice weekly for two weeks "significantly" reduced crying. Researchers said their findings, published online by the journal Acupuncture in Medicine, show that it may help treat babies with infantile colic - those who cry for more than three hours a day on three or more days a week.

