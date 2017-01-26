Why are STD rates on the rise in Sout...

Why are STD rates on the rise in Southern California?

17 hrs ago

Public health officials throughout Southern California are grappling with alarming increases in syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that are part of a national epidemic. In 2015, total combined cases of the three sexually transmitted diseases reached an all-time high, according to a late 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chicago, IL

