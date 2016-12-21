Whata s causing tug of war over Americaa s ailing knees?
Five years ago, Dr. Ira Kirschenbaum, an orthopedic surgeon in the Bronx who replaces more than 200 knees each year, would have considered it crazy to send a patient home the same day as a knee replacement operation. And yet there he was this year, as the patient, home after a few hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|5 hr
|Splits9298
|115
|Cops: Fake Dentist Pulled Teeth, Made Dentures
|6 hr
|1963---jay
|1
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|9 hr
|Sugar3838
|10
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|LachieSP
|20
|Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|Daliya
|110
|$0 deductible health insurance plans coming to ...
|Sat
|thills321
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Beziii
|7,049
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Shelleyinpain
|247
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC