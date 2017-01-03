Volunteers get bit to test new strate...

Volunteers get bit to test new strategy for malaria vaccine

Researchers infected lab mosquitoes with genetically weakened malaria parasites, and then recruited volunteers willing to be bitten - a lot - to test a possible new strategy for a vaccine. The idea: Vaccinate using living malaria parasites that are too weak to make people sick.

