Volunteers get bit to test new strategy for malaria vaccine
Researchers infected lab mosquitoes with genetically weakened malaria parasites, and then recruited volunteers willing to be bitten - a lot - to test a possible new strategy for a vaccine. The idea: Vaccinate using living malaria parasites that are too weak to make people sick.
