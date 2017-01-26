Veteran actor Sir John Hurt dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
The Oscar-nominated star was well known for roles including Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, the title role in The Elephant Man and wand merchant Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films. The British actor was nominated for two Academy Awards, for The Elephant Man and Midnight Express, and won four Bafta Awards, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his outstanding contribution to British cinema in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|21 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|90
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|34 min
|Donna
|380
|doctors/nurses
|1 hr
|kirton
|1
|Bedwetting basics
|2 hr
|kirton
|17
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Hoping for a baby...
|7,096
|'Could aspirin be giving me nose bleeds at night?'
|9 hr
|Sharon
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|10 hr
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC