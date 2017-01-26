Veteran actor Sir John Hurt dies afte...

Veteran actor Sir John Hurt dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

13 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

The Oscar-nominated star was well known for roles including Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, the title role in The Elephant Man and wand merchant Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films. The British actor was nominated for two Academy Awards, for The Elephant Man and Midnight Express, and won four Bafta Awards, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his outstanding contribution to British cinema in 2012.

