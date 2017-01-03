Vertex Pharmaceuticals revenue outloo...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals revenue outlook for cystic fibrosis treatments

Jan 8 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Sunday that it expected full-year 2017 revenue from its Orkambi cystic fibrosis treatment of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion and revenue from its Kalydeco treatment of $690 million to $710 million. The company provided the outlook in a news release ahead of a presentation on Monday at the annual JPMorgan healthcare conference in San Francisco.

