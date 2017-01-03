Valeant sells cancer vaccine and skincare brands for more than $1.3 billion
Valeant Pharmaceuticals said early Tuesday that it has sold off chunks of the company to foreign companies in two transactions. The Laval-Que.-based pharmaceutical company said it has agreed to sell three skincare brands to Paris-based L'Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash.
