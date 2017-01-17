Utah man 1st in US to receive diseased liver in transplant
In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 photo, liver transplant patient Lorenzo Swank is examined at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Swank was the first person in the United States to receive a diseased liver to replace his dying liver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mycobacterium fortuitum (Apr '06)
|13 min
|snicholas
|61
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|5 hr
|kuda
|47
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|Terracer
|235
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Deebaby
|7,082
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|18 hr
|Robbie
|83
|I have extra fertility meds in my fridge
|21 hr
|Sarahdavis64
|1
|California withdraws request to let illegal imm...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|14
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|johnfire69
|134
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC