Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat disease could make it worse, tests show
A treatment billed as a potential breakthrough in the fight against disease, including cancer, could back-fire and make the disease fitter and more damaging, new research has found. Ground-breaking research has found that introducing 'friendlier' less-potent strains into a population of disease-causing microbes can lead to increased disease severity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|116
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|1 hr
|Goodbye COMMIES
|8
|Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Daliya
|110
|$0 deductible health insurance plans coming to ...
|14 hr
|thills321
|3
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|16 hr
|Deenoltens37
|4,732
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Jenny
|379
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC