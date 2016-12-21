Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat disease could make it worse, tests show

Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat ...

A treatment billed as a potential breakthrough in the fight against disease, including cancer, could back-fire and make the disease fitter and more damaging, new research has found. Ground-breaking research has found that introducing 'friendlier' less-potent strains into a population of disease-causing microbes can lead to increased disease severity.

