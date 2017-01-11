US salmon may carry Japanese tapeworm, scientists say

One of the most gruesome is tapeworm, a species of digestive tract-invading parasites that includes Diphyllobothrium nihonkaiense, or the Japanese broad tapeworm. Though this worm was commonly believed to infect only fish in Asia, a study published Wednesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's monthly journal Emerging Infectious Diseases says wild salmon caught in Alaska had also been infected by this parasite.

