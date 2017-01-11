US salmon may carry Japanese tapeworm, scientists say
One of the most gruesome is tapeworm, a species of digestive tract-invading parasites that includes Diphyllobothrium nihonkaiense, or the Japanese broad tapeworm. Though this worm was commonly believed to infect only fish in Asia, a study published Wednesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's monthly journal Emerging Infectious Diseases says wild salmon caught in Alaska had also been infected by this parasite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|God
|1,412
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|rose2468
|7,065
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|william
|11
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|13 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Semi sent to ditch in two-vehicle encounter
|19 hr
|Watcher.
|1
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|19 hr
|Childbirth probs
|5
|Get Meds
|20 hr
|Willams Grands
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Tue
|kirton
|131
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC